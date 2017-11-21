ARTIZAN Begin Pre-Production For Upcoming Album

Melodic metal act Artizan have started pre-production with legendary producer, Jim Morris, at his newly opened studio in Florida.

Artizan founder Ty Tammeus states, "We have a few surprises for the new album including some guest appearances. You can expect melodies abound, as well as focus on heavier riffs, and more sophisticated elements. We are all upping our game for this one!"

Fans can expect the new album in the first quarter of 2018.

Founded by drummer Ty Tammeus in 2008, Artizan crafts powerful, traditional metal. Dynamic arrangements, dominant rhythms and soaring melodies are key ingredients to the Artizan formula. The band has released three critically acclaimed albums via German record label Pure Steel Records, all produced by legendary producer Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Death, Jag Panzer, Crimson Glory): Curse Of The Artizan (2011), Ancestral Energy (2013) with guest vocalist Matt Barlow (Iced Earth), The Furthest Reaches (2015) - an epic sci-fi rock opera featuring guest vocalists Sabrina Cruz (Seven Kingdoms) and Matt Barlow (Iced Earth). Artizan was honored to be direct support for Fates Warning on their 2013 tour and recently performed at the legendary Keep It True festival in Germany.