ARTIZAN Resign With Pure Steel Records; Debut To Be Rereleased On CD, Vinyl

U.S. power metal act Artizan has extended their contract with Pure Steel Records. Their new album will be released sometime this year. More news will be revealed soon. As part of the deal, Pure Steel will rerelease their debut, Curse Of The Artizan on CD and vinyl.

Vocalist Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan’s Host, Titan Force) and bassist Joey Vera (Fates Warning, Armored Saint) have been confirmed to guest on the new album.

The band states, “It's a pleasure to extend our contract with Andreas and the family at Pure Steel. They believed in us from the beginning, and we know great things will happen with the new album!"

Pure Steel comments, “We are very glad about the further cooperation with the awesome Artizan. The band is well-known for excellent songs, excellent solo artists and more as excellent sound. The new album is again a perfect symbiosis between the classic US metal, NWOBHM influences and of course some progressive roots. Welcome back!”

Studio Diary #1:

Studio Diary #2:

Studio Diary #3:

Studio Diary #4:

Studio Diary #5:

Founded by drummer Ty Tammeus in 2008, Artizan crafts powerful, traditional metal. Dynamic arrangements, dominant rhythms and soaring melodies are key ingredients to the Artizan formula. The band has released three critically acclaimed albums via German record label Pure Steel Records, all produced by legendary producer Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Death, Jag Panzer, Crimson Glory): Curse Of The Artizan (2011), Ancestral Energy (2013) with guest vocalist Matt Barlow (Iced Earth), The Furthest Reaches (2015) - an epic sci-fi rock opera featuring guest vocalists Sabrina Cruz (Seven Kingdoms) and Matt Barlow (Iced Earth). Artizan was honored to be direct support for Fates Warning on their 2013 tour and recently performed at the legendary Keep It True festival in Germany.