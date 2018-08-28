ARTIZAN – “Soldiers Of Light” Lyric Video Streaming

Florida-based melodic power metal band Artizan released their new album Demon Rider on August 17th via Pure Steel Records. An official lyric video for "Soldiers Of Light" can be found below.

The sensational Demon Rider artwork was illustrated by Berlin based artist Eliran Kantor, who has created numerous masterpieces for the likes of Testament, Iced Earth and Hatebreed.

The album is available as standard and limited edition CD, as well as standard vinyl with bonus poster. The limited edition CD will include a bonus track featuring vocalist Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer), live tracks, and isolated drum and bass tracks, showcasing the extraordinary performance of guest bassist Joey Vera.

Orders are now available here.

Tracklisting:

Standard Edition

“Demon Rider”

“The Hangman”

“Soldiers Of Light”

“The Endless Odyssey”

“When Darkness Falls”

Limited Edition

CD1

“Demon Rider”

“The Hangman”

“Soldiers Of Light”

“The Endless Odyssey”

“When Darkness Falls”

“Demon Rider” (feat. Harry Conklin)

“Hopeful Eyes” (live)

“I Am The Storm” (live)

CD2

“Demon Rider” (instrumental, drums-bass)

“The Hangman” (instrumental, drums-bass)

“Soldiers Of Light” (instrumental, drums-bass)

“The Endless Odyssey” (instrumental, drums-bass)

“When Darkness Falls” (instrumental, drums-bass)

"Soldiers Of Light" lyric video:

“The Hangman” lyric video:

"Demon Rider":