ARTIZAN Studio Diary 3; Vocal Sessions Part 2 Streaming

Melodic metal act, Artizan, have released Part 3 of their ongoing 2018 studio diary series for their upcoming release, showing drummer Ty Tammeus' vocal fail.

Check out three studio videos below. Fans can expect a first quarter 2018 release for the new album.

Studio Diary #1:

Studio Diary #2:

Studio Diary #3:

Founded by drummer Ty Tammeus in 2008, Artizan crafts powerful, traditional metal. Dynamic arrangements, dominant rhythms and soaring melodies are key ingredients to the Artizan formula. The band has released three critically acclaimed albums via German record label Pure Steel Records, all produced by legendary producer Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Death, Jag Panzer, Crimson Glory): Curse Of The Artizan (2011), Ancestral Energy (2013) with guest vocalist Matt Barlow (Iced Earth), The Furthest Reaches (2015) - an epic sci-fi rock opera featuring guest vocalists Sabrina Cruz (Seven Kingdoms) and Matt Barlow (Iced Earth). Artizan was honored to be direct support for Fates Warning on their 2013 tour and recently performed at the legendary Keep It True festival in Germany.