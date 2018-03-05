ARTIZAN Tap Vocal Legend HARRY CONKLIN For Guest Appearance On New Album

Melodic metal act Artizan have announced that legendary vocalist Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force) will be a special guest on their forthcoming album.

Artizan founder/drummer Ty Tammeus states, "We have always been a big fan of Harry! This track is a special bonus for the fans on which Harry performs all vocals, and he sounds stronger than ever!"

Artizan previously confirmed that bassist Joey Vera (Fates Warning, Armored Saint) will guest on their upcoming project, tracking all bass parts.

Ty Tammeus said, "It is an honour for us to announce that Joey will be making a special guest appearance on the upcoming Artizan project. When I think of the elite bass players in rock/metal, Joey is at the top of the list. I have always admired his skills and the pure energy that he delivers. Joey absolutely nailed it!"

Fans can expect a first quarter 2018 release for the new album. Stay tuned for updates.

Founded by drummer Ty Tammeus in 2008, Artizan crafts powerful, traditional metal. Dynamic arrangements, dominant rhythms and soaring melodies are key ingredients to the Artizan formula. The band has released three critically acclaimed albums via German record label Pure Steel Records, all produced by legendary producer Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Death, Jag Panzer, Crimson Glory): Curse Of The Artizan (2011), Ancestral Energy (2013) with guest vocalist Matt Barlow (Iced Earth), The Furthest Reaches (2015) - an epic sci-fi rock opera featuring guest vocalists Sabrina Cruz (Seven Kingdoms) and Matt Barlow (Iced Earth). Artizan was honored to be direct support for Fates Warning on their 2013 tour and recently performed at the legendary Keep It True festival in Germany.