ARTIZAN To Release Demon Rider Album In August; Artwork Revealed

Florida-based melodic power metal band Artizan is slated to release their new album Demon Rider on August 17th via Pure Steel Records.

The sensational Demon Rider artwork was illustrated by Berlin based artist Eliran Kantor, who has created numerous masterpieces for the likes of Testament, Iced Earth and Hatebreed.

The album will be available as standard and limited edition CD, as well as standard vinyl with bonus poster. The limited edition CD will include a bonus track featuring vocalist Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer), live tracks, and isolated drum and bass tracks, showcasing the extraordinary performance of guest bassist Joey Vera (Fates Warning).

Pre-orders are now available here.