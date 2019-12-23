ARWEN Perform "Hollow Days" Live In Madrid; Video

Madrid, Spain-based heavy metal/hard rock band, Arwen, have released a performance of their song "Hollow Days", filmed earlier this year in Madrid.

Says the band: "One year ago, our last album, The Soul’s Sentence, was released, and we would like to celebrate sharing with you the first song from our show that we made on May 11, 2019 at the Sala Cool in Madrid. Next year we will be working on more new stuff and releasing more live songs."