AS I LAY DYING Announce North American Tour 2018

As I Lay Dying's classic lineup will tour North America in November. Dates are listed below.

November

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

5 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Side Room

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s

8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

9 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

14 - Reno, NV - Cargo

15 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

16 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

18 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

As I Lay Dying will tour Europe in December 2018.

December

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

2 - Eindhoven, Germany - Dynamo

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

4 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

5 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

6 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotive Club

7 - Wien, Austria - SiMM City

8 - München, Germany - Backstage

9 - Karlsruhe, Germany - ubstage

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

11 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

12 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

14 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

15 - Chemnitz, Germany - AJZ

As I Lay Dying released their first new music since 2012's Awakened album on June 8th with a new single and video for "My Own Grave". Frontman Tim Lambesis was released from prison in early-2017 after serving less than half of his six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. In May 2014, the singer was sentenced to six years in prison in a San Diego Superior Courtroom for attempting to hire a hit man to kill his wife, Meggan Murphy Lambesis.

In a statement after his release, Lambesis wrote in part: "Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused. There is no defence for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do."

As I Lay Dying played live for the first time in five years at Soma in San Diego, CA on June 16th. The band has released a show recap, which can be viewed below along with footage from the gig. They have issued the following statement.

"We are thankful for an environment of love and positivity within and around our renewed relationships. To the family, friends, crew, and fans in attendance at our recent San Diego show, we would like to express our deepest sense of gratitude for making the evening such a meaningful experience."

The five members of As I Lay Dying recently released a 30 minute video in which they talk about their controversial reunion. Check it out below.

As I Lay Dying is:

Tim Lambesis - lead vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitars

Nick Hipa - guitars

Josh Gilbert - bass, clean vocals

Jordan Mancino - drums