AS I LAY DYING Announce North American Tour With AFTER THE BURIAL, EMMURE; Video Trailer
July 15, 2019, 27 minutes ago
As I Lay Dying will be bringing their Shaped By Fire tour to North America this fall, featuring After The Burial and Emmure. Watch a short video trailer below.
General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 AM, local time. Citi Cardholder pre-sale takes place from Tuesday, July 16 a 10 AM, local - Thursday, July 18 at 10 PM, local. Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales kick off Wednesday at 10 AM, local through Thursday at 10 PM, local - password AILD19. LiveNation pre-sale 10 AM - 10 PM, local time on Thursday - password: AMPLIFY (mobile password COVERT).
Tour dates:
November
15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
22 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
24 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall
25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
30 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
December
1 - Reading, PA - Reverb
2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
3 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
6 - Denver, CO - Summit
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
14 - San Diego, CA - SOMA