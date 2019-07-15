AS I LAY DYING Announce North American Tour With AFTER THE BURIAL, EMMURE; Video Trailer

As I Lay Dying will be bringing their Shaped By Fire tour to North America this fall, featuring After The Burial and Emmure. Watch a short video trailer below.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 AM, local time. Citi Cardholder pre-sale takes place from Tuesday, July 16 a 10 AM, local - Thursday, July 18 at 10 PM, local. Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales kick off Wednesday at 10 AM, local through Thursday at 10 PM, local - password AILD19. LiveNation pre-sale 10 AM - 10 PM, local time on Thursday - password: AMPLIFY (mobile password COVERT).

Tour dates:

November

15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

22 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

24 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall

25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

30 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

December

1 - Reading, PA - Reverb

2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6 - Denver, CO - Summit

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

14 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

