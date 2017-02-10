AS I LAY DYING Frontman TIM LAMBESIS Released From Prison

Back in May 2014, Tim Lambesis, singer for San Diego metal band As I Lay Dying, was sentenced to six years in prison in a San Diego Superior Courtroom for attempting to hire a hit man to kill his wife, Meggan Murphy Lambesis.

According to Alternative Press, Lambesis is out of prison, having served less than half of his sentence.

“When AP reached out to the California Department Of Corrections And Rehabilitation to find out if Lambesis was still confined in a California prison, a representative confirmed that he was discharged Dec. 17, 2016. He was discharged to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.”

