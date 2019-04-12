AS I LAY DYING Launch Music Video For New Song "Redefined" Featuring AUGUST BURNS RED Frontman JAKE LUHRS

As I Lay Dying have released a music video for their new song, "Redefined", featuring August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs. Watch below. You can also stream the song here.

Says As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis: "I want to thank @jakeluhrsabr for doing vocals on Redefined with me! It was so much fun having him over at my home studio and I got to engineer his vocals myself. He is a true pro with incredible range!"