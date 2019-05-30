AS I LAY DYING - Misery Evolving: The Story Of Tim Lambesis & As I Lay Dying; Documentary Video Streaming

As I Lay Dying have issued the following message:

"In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness month, a time committed to raising awareness and resources for people struggling with all forms of mental illness, we’ve partnered with Heart Support to share a video detailing more of the personal side of our experiences through the years. We wanted to share this part of our story exclusively through an outlet that exists to provide emotional support for anyone dealing with inner turmoil. Whether it’s with addiction, suicidal thoughts, depression, or abuse, we believe in the community they’ve created to connect with those who are in need of recovery or healing.

"Through this video, our goal is to share our experiences so that others going through troubled times know there is help around even when feeling desperate and alone. Healing can be a long and indefinite journey. It is one we are continuously proactive in walking towards personally and together. Our past has shown us there are devastating consequences in leaving emotional and mental turmoil unaddressed. Our hope is to highlight the importance of actively seeking help, directing traffic towards a resource for doing so, and encouraging anyone who knows they need it to take the first step."