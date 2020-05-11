AS I LAY DYING Premier "Torn Between" Music Video; Band Announces 2021 Tour With WHITECHAPEL & SHADOW OF INTENT

As I Lay Dying have released a video for "Torn Between", featured on the band's seventh album, Shaped By Fire, available via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and get the album here.

Last week, the band announced their May / June Burn To Emerge US tour will be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates will take place in February and March of next year, and will keep the same line-up with Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent

Tickets purchased for the canceled tour will be honoured at the rescheduled dates. For more information about the tour and VIP, head here.

Dates:

February

17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

18 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

20 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

25 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

26 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

27 - Destin, FL - Rock Destin

March

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

3 - New York, NY - Gramercy

5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

9 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

14 - Wichita, KS - Wave

15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

16 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

19 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Shaped By Fire album details below.

Shaped By Fire tracklisting:

"Burn To Emerge"

"Blinded"

"Shaped By Fire"

"Undertow"

"Torn Between"

"Gatekeeper"

"The Wreckage"

"My Own Grave"

"Take What's Left"

"Redefined"

"Only After We've Fallen"

"The Toll It Takes"

"Blinded" video:

"Shaped By Fire" video:

"Redefined" video:

"My Own Grave" video:

As I Lay Dying have issued an unreleased track, "Destruction Or Strength", as a name-you-price download in order to show support for the band's road crew and the Feeding San Diego charity effort. The song was recorded during the recording session for the Shaped By Fire record in 2019. It is available on all streaming platforms including Bandcamp.

A message from the band: "Buy the limited edition T-shirt at this location. All proceeds from this song and shirt will be aggregated and donated to the following:

AILD Road Crew: Travel restrictions and responsible social-distancing measures have crippled the entire live event industry. While touring is a substantial part of a bands’ income, it is the entire source of financial sustenance for the hard working and talented crew it depends upon. A portion of everything raised will be distributed to our techs and production staff to help alleviate the financial strain of lost income and work opportunity. We love these people as family and want to help them through this the best we can.

Feeding San Diego: With the closures of all schools in our state, Feeding San Diego is being extremely pro-active in distributing food to support students who previously relied on free and reduced priced school meals as their primary source of nutrition. Feeding San Diego is also continuing their efforts in providing hunger relief to senior citizens, low-income families, and all of the workers in our local hospitality, service, and tourist industries who are facing financial hardships from unemployment. The remainder of everything raised will be sent as a monetary contribution to this organization, to assist them in serving the hunger needs of our community.

We recognize this is an uneasy climate for everyone right now so there is no pressure to contribute. At the very least, we hope sharing unreleased music will have a positive impact for those of you excited to hear it.

Please be safe and kind to one another. We will get through this together."

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Nick Hipa - guitars

Phil Sgrosso - guitars

Josh Gilbert - bass guitar & vocals

Jordan Mancino - drums