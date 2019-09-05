AS I LAY DYING Release Shaped By Fire Video Trailer #4: "Redifined"

Nuclear Blast Records will release As I Lay Dying's seventh album, Shaped By Fire, on September 20. Today, the band releases the fourth album trailer where they discuss the meaning behind the song "Redefined" and the message of the music video:

Shaped By Fire was produced by the band and was mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN. The only exception was for the track “My Own Grave” which was produced by As I Lay Dying, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood. The artwork was created by Corey Meyers.

Shaped By Fire will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000)

* Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

* Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250)

* Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250)

* Black Vinyl

* Clear Vinyl (Limited to 300)

- T-shirt Bundle (Includes CD digipak & t-shirt available in sizes: S-XXL)

Shaped By Fire tracklisting:

"Burn To Emerge"

"Blinded"

"Shaped By Fire"

"Undertow"

"Torn Between"

"Gatekeeper"

"The Wreckage"

"My Own Grave"

"Take What's Left"

"Redefined"

"Only After We've Fallen"

"The Toll It Takes"

"Shaped By Fire" video:

"Redefined" video:

"My Own Grave" video:

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Nick Hipa - guitars

Phil Sgrosso - guitars

Josh Gilbert - bass guitar & vocals

Jordan Mancino - drums