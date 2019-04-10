AS I LAY DYING Release Teaser For New Song "Redefined", To Arrive Friday

As I Lay Dying have posted the video below, teasing their new song "Redefined", out this Friday, April 12.

Last June, As I Lay Dying released their first new music since 2012's Awakened, with the single "My Own Grave" (video below). Frontman Tim Lambesis was released from prison in early-2017 after serving less than half of his six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. In May 2014, the singer was sentenced to six years in prison in a San Diego Superior Courtroom for attempting to hire a hit man to kill his wife, Meggan Murphy Lambesis.