AS I LAY DYING - Reunited Line-Up Release Video For New Single "My Own Grave"

As I Lay Dying have released their first new music since 2012's Awakened album today (Friday, June 8th), with a new single and video for "My Own Grave". Check out the video below.

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis was released from prison in early-2017 after serving less than half of his six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. In May 2014, the singer was sentenced to six years in prison in a San Diego Superior Courtroom for attempting to hire a hit man to kill his wife, Meggan Murphy Lambesis.

In a statement after his release, Lambesis wrote in part: "Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused. There is no defence for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do."

Stay tuned for updates.