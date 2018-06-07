AS I LAY DYING To Release New Single "My Own Grave" On Friday; Snippet Streaming Online

As I Lay Dying will release their first new music since 2012's Awakened album tomorrow, Friday, June 8th, with the new single "My Own Grave". There's some mystery surrounding the new single, mostly in regards to the current band lineup, but all will be revealed in due time.

The single is already on sale via iTunes Japan, where you can hear a snippet of the track. Listen here.

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis was released from prison in early-2017 after serving less than half of his six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. In May 2014, the singer was sentenced to six years in prison in a San Diego Superior Courtroom for attempting to hire a hit man to kill his wife, Meggan Murphy Lambesis.

In a statement after his release, Lambesis wrote in part: "Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused. There is no defence for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do."

