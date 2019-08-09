AS I LAY DYING To Release Shaped By Fire Album In September; Title Track Music Video Posted

Nuclear Blast Records announces the worldwide signing of As I Lay Dying. The band's seventh album, Shaped By Fire, will be released on September 20.

As I Lay Dying comments, "We are tremendously grateful to have found positive resolve from the worst moments of our history. The previous chapter of our journey was one of pervasive hurt and pain. Subsequent years found us on varied paths - all of which slowly led towards resolutions of growth, healing, and reconciliation. As I Lay Dying's collective purpose is to share a message of hope for everyone through the empowering outlet of music, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from family, friends, and fans so far.

"We are honored to join forces with Nuclear Blast Worldwide in releasing our new album Shaped By Fire. Their legacy and contribution to the heavy music scene is undeniably incredible and we are proud to call their label home. We are thankful for their support and enthusiasm and together we look forward to sharing the best AILD record yet!

"In conjunction with our new album announcement, we are excited to share a music video for the title track 'Shaped by Fire'. While lyrically akin to the other Shaped By Fire single releases 'My Own Grave' and 'Redefined', we explored some different musical territory to incorporate within our established sound. We’d like to thank our director Mathis Arnell, all of the crew, and actors that contributed to making this video with us under the very hot conditions!

"We look forward to seeing our fans out on the road as we embark on the Latin American, European, and US tours before closing the book on 2019."

The music video for "Shaped By Fire", directed by Mathis Arnell, can be found below.

Shaped By Fire was produced by the band and was mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN. The only exception was for the track “My Own Grave” which was produced by As I Lay Dying, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood. The artwork was created by Corey Meyers.

Shaped By Fire will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Vinyl

* Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000)

* Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500)

* Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250)

* Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250)

* Black Vinyl

* Clear Vinyl (Limited to 300)

- T-shirt Bundle (Includes CD digipak & t-shirt available in sizes: S-XXL)

Pre-order your copy of Shaped By Fire in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, here.

Shaped By Fire tracklisting:

"Burn To Emerge"

"Blinded"

"Shaped By Fire"

"Undertow"

"Torn Between"

"Gatekeeper"

"The Wreckage"

"My Own Grave"

"Take What's Left"

"Redefined"

"Only After We've Fallen"

"The Toll It Takes"

"Shaped By Fire" video:

"Redefined" video:

"My Own Grave" video:

As I Lay Dying will be touring the US this fall in support of Shaped By Fire. All dates and tickets here.

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Nick Hipa - guitars

Phil Sgrosso - guitars

Josh Gilbert - bass guitar & vocals

Jordan Mancino - drums