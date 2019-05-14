AS I MAY – My Own Creations Album Details Revealed; First Single Streaming
Finnish modern metal act As I May will be releasing their second album My Own Creations this coming July. Signing with labels Rockshots Records and Spiritual Beast (Japan), the sophomore full length is slated for a worldwide release on July 26th along with it being available in Japan on July 24th.
My Own Creations is a fast-paced blend of modern metal with metalcore highlights. It’s heavy, melodic and unique; and sonically more mature than As I May's previous release Speak No Evil (2017). Working on writing music that is easy to identify with a digital atmosphere, As I May make their listeners headbang and sing along to the catchy choruses.
The first single from the album is “Pride Goes Before A Fall”, it is full of unique tones, dynamic riffs, and impeccable production. As part of an album that is written to be listened to in full, “Pride Goes Before A Fall” sets a dark tone with excellent production in the video. The song already entered the largest editorial playlists both on Spotify and Deezer. Find album preorder options here.
Tracklisting:
“End Of The Beginning”
“Pride Goes Before A Fall”
“What A Waste Of Life”
“I See You In Me”
“Silent”
“Necessary Evil”
“Cure Is More Worse Than Disease”
“Quiet Place”
“Loud”
“Pride Goes Before A Fall” video: