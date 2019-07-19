AS I MAY Post “I See You In Me” Music Video

Finnish modern metal act As I May are releasing their second album My Own Creations on July 26th, 2019 via labels Rockshots Records (Italy) and July 24th Spiritual Beast (Japan). The sophomore full length is a fast-paced blend of modern metal with metalcore highlights. It’s heavy, melodic and unique; and sonically more mature than As I May's previous release Speak No Evil (2017). Working on writing music that is easy to identify with a digital atmosphere, As I May make their listeners headbang and sing along to the catchy choruses.

Paying homage to many old school metal bands, In Flames fans will find a special affinity for this Finnish act.

The band's third single “I See You In Me” follows their previously released tracks “Cure Is Worse Than Disease” and “Pride Goes Before A Fall” off the upcoming album. Both songs already have over 100,000 combined Spotify streams.

The band explains the track:

"It's a pretty hard-hitting melodic song with an orchestral touch. It's the most Finnish sounding track on the album with a melancholic catchy chorus. It tells the story of a man that views something familiar in the mirror and what he has been hiding."

Tracklisting:

“End Of The Beginning”

“Pride Goes Before A Fall”

“What A Waste Of Life”

“I See You In Me”

“Silent”

“Necessary Evil”

“Cure Is More Worse Than Disease”

“Quiet Place”

“Loud”

"I See You In Me" video:

“Cure Is More Worse Than Disease” video:

“Pride Goes Before A Fall” video: