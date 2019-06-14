AS I MAY Release "Cure Is Worse Than Disease" Music Video

Finnish modern metal act, As I May, have released a video for “Cure Is More Worse Than Disease”, a track from their second album, My Own Creations, out via Rockshots Records or July 26, and through Spiritual Beast (Japan) on July 24. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

My Own Creations is a fast-paced blend of modern metal with metalcore highlights. It’s heavy, melodic and unique; and sonically more mature than As I May's previous release Speak No Evil (2017). Working on writing music that is easy to identify with a digital atmosphere, As I May make their listeners headbang and sing along to the catchy choruses.

Tracklisting:

“End Of The Beginning”

“Pride Goes Before A Fall”

“What A Waste Of Life”

“I See You In Me”

“Silent”

“Necessary Evil”

“Cure Is More Worse Than Disease”

“Quiet Place”

“Loud”

“Cure Is More Worse Than Disease” video:

“Pride Goes Before A Fall” video: