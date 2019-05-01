AS I MAY Signs To Intrometal Worldwide

Intrometal Worldwide has announced the signing of Finnish melodic metal four-piece, As I May.

Hailing from the land of the thousand lakes, the band is taking their inspiration in modern metal, but keeping the eye on good melodies, great choruses and at the same time incorporating both clean and screaming vocals, they present an amazingly well-written bunch of songs on their upcoming album My Own Creations, which is set for release in the summer of 2019.

Lineup:

Tipi Nokelainen - Bass and clean vocals

Lasse Hiltunen - Guitars and scream vocals

Jani Valhola - Guitars and backing vocals

Marko Korhonen - Drums