AS LIONS Release “World On Fire” Lyric Video

As Lions, featuring Austin Dickinson (son of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson), released their debut full-length album, Selfish Age, on January 20th via Better Noise Records. A lyric video for the album track “World On Fire” can be seen below:

The band recently performed “World On Fire at YouTube Space London, and video of the performance, directed by Ryan Chang, can be seen below.

Selfish Age is the follow-up to As Lions’ debut EP Aftermath. Produced by award-winning producer David Bendeth (Of Mice & Men, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon) and Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, In This Moment), Selfish Age is an illustration of the band’s mission to create “the biggest, baddest hard rock we could, and on an almost cinematic scale.”

The album’s 11 dynamic tracks are a study in contrasts, with the epic and evocative “Aftermath”, the crushing “Deathless” which targets the internet culture’s obsession with image, “Bury My Dead”, a hard-hitting personal statement complemented by stately piano tinklings, and the electro-tinged title track, “Selfish Age”.

Comprised of Austin Dickinson on vocals, guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee, As Lions showcase an evolution in British rock.

Selfish Age tracklisting:

“Aftermath”

“The Suffering”

“Bury My Dead”

“Deathless”

“Selfish Age”

“White Flags”

“Pieces”

“World On Fire”

“One By One”

“The Fall”

“The Great Escape”

“One By One” video:

“Selfish Age” lyric video:

"Bury My Dead" lyric video:

“Aftermath” video:

Tour dates:

June

17 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

29 - Fat Lip Festival - Bristol, UK