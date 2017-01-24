AS LIONS Vocalist AUSTIN DICKINSON Discusses “Bury My Dead” Track - “It’s A Very Transitional Song For Us” Video

As Lions, featuring vocalist Austin Dickinson (son of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson), released their debut full-length album, Selfish Age, on January 20th via Better Noise Records. In this new video interview with Louder Noise, members of the band discuss the album track, “Bury My Dead”:

Selfish Age is the follow-up to As Lions’ debut EP Aftermath released earlier this year. Produced by award-winning producer David Bendeth (Of Mice & Men, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon) and Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, In This Moment), Selfish Age is an illustration of the band’s mission to create “the biggest, baddest hard rock we could, and on an almost cinematic scale.” The album’s 11 dynamic tracks are a study in contrasts, with the epic and evocative “Aftermath”, the crushing “Deathless” which targets the internet culture’s obsession with image, “Bury My Dead”, a hard-hitting personal statement complemented by stately piano tinklings, and the electro-tinged title track, “Selfish Age”.

Comprised of Austin Dickinson on vocals, guitarist and keyboardist Conor O’Keefe, guitarist Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee, As Lions showcase an evolution in British rock.

Selfish Age tracklisting:

“Aftermath”

“The Suffering”

“Bury My Dead”

“Deathless”

“Selfish Age”

“White Flags”

“Pieces”

“World On Fire”

“One By One”

“The Fall”

“The Great Escape”

"Bury My Dead" lyric video:

“Aftermath” video:

As Lions have announced a 10-date US tour this spring with US metallers Shinedown. They have also announced their first UK festival appearance of the year at Bristol's Fat Lip Festival in July, along with Young Guns and will be playing a number of US festivals including Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and Northern Invasion.



Tour dates:

April

1 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ (supporting Shinedown)

4 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA (supporting Shinedown)

5 - Fox Theater - Bakersfield, CA (supporting Shinedown)

7 - Belasco Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (supporting Shinedown)

8 - Blaze Fest Paul Paul Theater - Fresno, CA

10 - Medford Armory - Medford, OR (supporting Shinedown)

11 - Eureka Municipal Auditorium - Eureka, CA (supporting Shinedown)

13 - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium - Sacramento, CA (supporting Shinedown)

14 - Silver Dollar Fairgrounds - Chico, CA (supporting Shinedown)

15 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV (supporting Shinedown)

17 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA (supporting Shinedown)

29 - Rockville Festival - Jacksonville, FL

May

5 - Carolina Rebellion - Charlotte, NC

13 - Northern Invasion - Somerset, WI

19 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

June

17 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

29 - Fat Lip Festival - Bristol, UK

(Photo - John McMurtrie)