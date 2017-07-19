AS PARADISE FALLS Streaming Digital Ritual Album Ahead Of Friday’s Official Release

Australian metallers, As Paradise Falls, will release their new album, Digital Ritual, this Friday (July 21st) via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Shane Edwards (Northlane, Thy Art Is Murder)

The album's concept revolves around the idea that technology is ruining our lives by inhibiting “real life” engagement with our friends and family. At the same time, tracking cookies and big advertising corporations are chipping away at internet privacy and aggregating “big data” to sell to the highest bidders.

Digital Ritual is already available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. Either option comes with the songs “StarBlind”, “Dead Message”, and “Digital Ritual” as instant grat tracks. The album is also available to pre-order via Google Play, and CD/merch bundles are available here.

Listen to all songs featured on the new album via the YouTube playlist below.

Tracklisting:

“Digital Ritual”

“Balance”

“StarBlind”

“The Ultimate Consumer”

“Automated Sacrifice”

“Glory To The Server”

“Reborn”

“Dead Message”

“Hysteria”

“Pride and Disgrace”

“Captive To The Creation”

Upcoming tour dates:

July

29 - Brisbane, Australia - Jubilee Hotel

August

19 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

September

1 - Adelaide, Australia - Enigma Bar

2 - Melbourne, Australia - BANG

9 - Sydney, Australia - The Bald Faced Stag