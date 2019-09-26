ASAGRAUM Unleash "They Crawl From The Broken Circle" Video

Netherlands' black metal classicists Asagraum has premiered a new video for "They Crawl From The Broken Circle". The track hails from the band's second album, Dawn Of Infinite Fire, set for North American release on September 27th via Edged Circle Productions.

The cover art and tracklisting for Dawn Of Infinite Fire are as follows:

"They Crawl From The Broken Circle"

"The Lightless Inferno"

"Abomination's Altar"

"Guahaihoque"

"Dawn Of Infinite Fire"

"Dochters Van De Zwarte Vlam"

"Beyond The Black Vortex"

"Hate Of Satan's Hammer"

"Waar Ik Ben Komt De Dood"

For further details, visit Asagraum on Facebook.

(Photo by Christian Misje)