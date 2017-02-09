ASCENDED DEAD Reveal "Subconscious Barbarity" From Debut Album Due In March

Invictus Productions, in conspiracy with Dark Descent Records, have announced March 17th as the international release date for Ascended Dead's debut album, Abhorrent Manifestation. Invictus Productions will handle the album's European release, while Dark Descent will handle its North American release.



Surprisingly born under San Diego's sun, Ascended Dead are nevertheless as ugly as it can be: not by design nor by trying to sound that way, but just because that foul stench they ooze from every pore is their true nature. Frontman JR stresses that "Everything we've attained was built from the ground up, and we’d like to maintain as much of a stand-alone legacy as we can." They’ve had their fair share of struggles and obstacles to overcome - something well-documented in the booklet of last year’s self-released Ritus Mortuus compilation - but this somehow only strengthened their determination and musical idiosyncrasy.



Ascended Dead are a rare case of a band who just go for it and whose DNA is naturally carrying that FTW element - that simple idea of not waiting, an instinct to destroy everything in sight. Necrovore, Insanity, or even Sarcofago are just of some of the acts they’ve been compared to, but it doesn’t really matter, because after one raw-as-fuck demo, one EP, and two compilations, Abhorrent Manifestation is the sound of a band who have come to terms with their own bestiality, and instead of trying to tame it, they’ve decided to ride the wave and let it overflow everything.



Recorded last spring at Trench Studios in Corona, California, most of the album's ten songs are exclusive to this release, with only three being newer, more focused versions of tracks already presented on side A of The Advent tape and "Ensnared For Eternity" from the Arcane Malevolence EP, which has been given a new lease of life. Hear the first abhorrent manifestation via the Bandcamp audio player below, with the aptly titled track "Subconscious Barbarity." Cover art and tracklisting follow.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/abhorrent-manifestation" href="http://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/abhorrent-manifestation">Abhorrent Manifestation by Ascended Dead</a>

"The Promised Time"

"Blood Thirst"

"Perdition"

"Ensnared For Eternity"

"Dormant Souls"

"Subconscious Barbarity"

"Fissure of Chaos"

"Dawn Of Armageddon"

"Last Ritual"

"Inexorable Death"

Visit the official Ascended Dead Facebook page for further information.