ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS - BURTON C. BELL Buries Items In Time Capsule

Ascension Of The Watchers, featuring Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell, are currently holed up at Northstone Studios in Bridgend, Wales and have issued the following update:

"Two new songs ('Ghost Heart' and 'The End is Always The Beginning') have been recorded. But there was time for other activities. And this may be the coolest thing Burton did! Jayce Lewis and Burton C. Bell buried some items in a 100 year time capsule at the popular Welsh resort of Court Colman Manor. Burton provided lyrics about technology and machines. The capsule will be opened in 2116, the spot has a commemorative plaque and all. Press was on site as well. Time capsule is such a kick ass idea – shame we will not be around to read the lyrics!"