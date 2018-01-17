ASENBLUT Release Official Music Video For 2018 Version Of "Asenblut"
January 17, 2018, 11 hours ago
Pagan metallers Asenblut will release their new EP, Legenden, on February 16th via AFM Records. A video for "Asenblut" from the upcoming release can be found below.
The EP takes a look at the early days of Aufbruch while taking a huge step forward at the same time: four songs from the band’s early days, re-recorded and refined in the most perfect way, again by Mr. Sebastian “Seeb” Leevermann (Orden Ogan) in his Greenman Studios.
As a very special treat, the EP also includes a cover version of Manowar’s “God Or Man”.
Tracklisting:
“Die Legende” (2018)
“Heldenbürde” (2018)
“Asenblut” (2018)
“God Or Man” (Manowar cover)
“Von Des Verräters Untergang” (2018)
“Asenblut” (2018) video: