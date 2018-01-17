ASENBLUT Release Official Music Video For 2018 Version Of "Asenblut"

Pagan metallers Asenblut will release their new EP, Legenden, on February 16th via AFM Records. A video for "Asenblut" from the upcoming release can be found below.

The EP takes a look at the early days of Aufbruch while taking a huge step forward at the same time: four songs from the band’s early days, re-recorded and refined in the most perfect way, again by Mr. Sebastian “Seeb” Leevermann (Orden Ogan) in his Greenman Studios.

As a very special treat, the EP also includes a cover version of Manowar’s “God Or Man”.

Tracklisting:

“Die Legende” (2018)

“Heldenbürde” (2018)

“Asenblut” (2018)

“God Or Man” (Manowar cover)

“Von Des Verräters Untergang” (2018)

“Asenblut” (2018) video: