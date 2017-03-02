ASG, PALLBEARER, RUBY THE HATCHET, And More To Appear On PINK FLOYD Tribute The Wall Redux

The Wall [Redux] has gained some serious momentum in the final week of its crowdfunding campaign with the confirmation of several higher-profile artists signing on to bring their distinctive voices to the project. This has prompted Magnetic Eye to add an exclusive Best of Pink Floyd companion LP to the project that will feature additional songs from Floyd's catalog.



In the past week alone, numerous bands have joined the project and confirmed their songs, including ASG taking on "Mother", Mars Red Sky tackling "Comfortably Numb", Pallbearer lending its grim vibe to "Run Like Hell", Ruby The Hatchet reinventing "Pigs" (for the Best of Pink Floyd companion LP), and Solace performing "In The Flesh".

Artists confirmed to appear on the project include:



- ASG

- Domkraft

- Ironweed

- Ghastly Sound

- Greenleaf

- Low Flying Hawks (featuring Dale Crover of The Melvins)

- Mars Red Sky

- Mos Generator

- Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard

- Pallbearer

- Ruby The Hatchet

- Sergeant Thunderhoof

- The Slim Kings (featuring drummer Liberty DeVitto from Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks)

- Solace

- Summoner

- The Ultra Electric Mega Galactic (featuring guitarist Ed Mundell from The Atomic Bitchwax / Monster Magnet)

- WhiteNails

- Worshipper

- Yawning Man

- Year Of The Cobra

With barely two days left in the pre-order campaign, Magnetic Eye has already achieved its initial goal, which means the project will indeed move forward. However, those interested in reserving copies of the first limited vinyl edition have just a few short hours left to head over to the Kickstarter and do so.