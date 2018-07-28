ASG's Survive Sunrise Album Streaming In Full

North Carolina riff-rockers ASG are streaming their sixth-full length and first new album in five years, Survive Sunrise. Listen below.

Survive Sunrise is available on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services at this location.

Recorded, mixed and mastered with longtime producer Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer, Monster Magnet), Survive Sunrise further expands upon ASG’s trademark blend of heavy, southern-fried, alt-rock fury and infectious, hook-centric accessibility. With unabashedly hooky vocals, evocative lyrics and well-honed musical chops, ASG create soaring, melodic rock anthems with a sunny, colorful vibe that are reminiscent of the album’s electrifying cover art, designed by Malleus (Queens Of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters, The Melvins). Survive Sunrise is the perfect summertime hard rock album, one that rocks with wild abandon and will burrow into your head for years to come.

Album art by Malleus.

Survive Sunrise Tracklist:

"Survive Sunrise"

"Execution Thirst"

"Up From My Dreams"

"Lightning Song"

"Hawks On The Run"

"The Heaven Moon"

"Kubrick Colors"

"God Knows We"

"Heavy Scars"

"Weekend Money"

"Lamb Song"

"Florida Sleep On"

"Tongues Tied" (Digital Bonus Track)

Album stream:

"Execution Thirst" video:

(Photo - Wynne Harrington)