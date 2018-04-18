ASG Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Survive Sunrise Album; Summer Tour Dates Announced

North Carolina riff-rockers ASG re-emerge with their sixth-full length and first new album in five years, Survive Sunrise, due out June 15th on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Hear the opening, title track “Survive Sunrise” below, and all digital streaming services here.

Additionally, ASG have announced a US headlining tour surrounding the release of Survive Sunrise. The tour begins June 17th in Raleigh, NC, traverses through the East Coast and ends in Asheville, NC on June 30th. Support provided by Lo Pan and Beitthemeans. ASG will also tour the UK in May for Desertfest and support dates with Weedeater. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

ASG’s sixth studio album Survive Sunrise is due out June 15th on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services at this location.

Recorded, mixed and mastered with longtime producer Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer, Monster Magnet), Survive Sunrise further expands upon ASG’s trademark blend of heavy, southern-fried, alt-rock fury and infectious, hook-centric accessibility. With unabashedly hooky vocals, evocative lyrics and well-honed musical chops, ASG create soaring, melodic rock anthems with a sunny, colorful vibe that are reminiscent of the album’s electrifying cover art, designed by Malleus (Queens Of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters, The Melvins). Survive Sunrise is the perfect summertime hard rock album, one that rocks with wild abandon and will burrow into your head for years to come.

Album art by Malleus.

Survive Sunrise Tracklist:

"Survive Sunrise"

"Execution Thirst"

"Up From My Dreams"

"Lightning Song"

"Hawks On The Run"

"The Heaven Moon"

"Kubrick Colors"

"God Knows We"

"Heavy Scars"

"Weekend Money"

"Lamb Song"

"Florida Sleep On"

"Tongues Tied" (Digital Bonus Track)

"Survive Sunrise":

ASG Tour Dates:

April

27 - Wrightsville Beach, NC The Palm Room

28 - Emerald Isle, NC Salt Bar

May

3 - London, UK - Desertfest Pre-Fest

4 - London, UK - Desertfest

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Sonic Whip!

6 - Diksmuide, Belgium - 4AD

7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club *

8 - Cardiff, UK - CLWB *

9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion *

10 - Glasgow, UK - The Audio *

11 - Bristol, UK - Thekla *

* with Weedeater

June (with Lo Pan & Beitthemeans)

17 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

19 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

20 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

21 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

23 - Kent, OH - Outpost Bar

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

28 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

29 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse

30 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

(Photo - Wynne Harrington)