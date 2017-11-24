ASH WILLIAMS Meets GENE SIMMONS In New KISS / Army Of Darkness Comic Book

Dynamite is putting together two of its bestselling brands in KISS / Army Of Darkness #1, the debut issue in a new comic book series written by Chad Bowers and Chris Sims (X-Men ’92, Deadpool) and illustrated by Ruairi Coleman (Star Wars: Rebels, TMNT Amazing Adventures), reports Dan Wickline of Bleeding Cool.

In the February issue, KISS is on top of the world and rocking faces until the night disciples of The Destroyer show up and the band disappears. With the tour canceled, a young Ash misses one of the most important events of his life that will change his destiny. Now the Chosen One has to get back on the right path.

KISS / Army Of Darkness #1 will be in the December 2017 Previews Catalog and slated for release in February 2018. There will be three covers from Kyle Strahm (KISS: The Demon), Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Ken Haeser (Ash vs The Army Of Darkness).

