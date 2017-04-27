ASHCLOUD To Release Kingdom Of The Damned Album In June; “Suspended In Death” Track Streaming

Swedish-British death metal duo Ashcloud have finished works on their third album, Kingdom Of The Damned, out on June 19th via Xtreem Music. The album track “Suspended In Death” is available for streaming below.

Following the style that Ashcloud have been building through their two previous albums, this new work Kingdom Of The Damned shows a band that have forged an own personality, always within the traditional Swedish death metal style, spiced with good doses of crust and awesome melodies that are perfectly blended with the heaviness and fast parts of their songs. This new work shows a much rawer sound without loosing the melodic edge that is essential for Ashcloud’s style.

Kingdom Of The Damned tracklisting:

“Among The Grotesque”

“Kingdom Of The Damned”

“Suspended In Death”

“Dansa pa Krossade Skallar” (featuring David Nilsson)

“The Serpent King”

“Under Dödens Vingar Pt. 4” (featuring Rogga Johansson)

“The Seven Tumpets Of Hell”

“A Breath Of Decay”

“When Empires Are No More”

“Megeddio”