ASHENSPIRE Release “Restless Giants” Lyric Video

Scottish avant-garde blackened metal band, Ashenspire, have released a lyric video for "Restless Giants". The video features images of Glasgow while the harrowing track plays in the background. The track is taken from their new album, Speak Not Of The Laudanum Quandary, which will be released on January 20th.

The band commented: "Drawing particularly relevant parallels to scenes of today, Restless Giants is an observation focusing on the displaced, or refugees. Scottish history is no stranger to this concept (the Highland Clearances come to mind) but the uprooting and vilification of common peoples has long been a tool used by oppressors and imperialists the world over to justify subjugation and indifference. We leave the listener to draw their own conclusions on the associated images."

Tracklisting:

“Restless Giants”

“The Wretched Mills”

“Mariners At Perdition's Lighthouse”

“Grievous Bodily Harmonies”

“A Beggar's Belief”

“Fever Sheds”

“Speak Not Of The Laudanum Quandary”

"Restless Giants" lyric video:

Pre-order the album here.