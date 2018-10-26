ASHES OF ARES Featuring Former ICED EARTH Frontman MATT BARLOW Premier Music Video For New Single "Let All Despair"

US heavy metal band Ashes Of Ares, featuring Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth), have released and official video for the new single, "Let All Despair". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Well Of Souls, which is set for a November 9th release on digipack CD, 2LP black vinyl, and limited 2LP black/turquoise splatter vinyl via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Matt Barlow comments on the song: "'Let All Despair' is the first song in the Well Of Souls Trilogy. It is the introduction into a world that is on the brink of destruction. This is a time in the life cycle of Mother Earth known as the Purging Time. At this point in Earth's history, the human race is infantile compared to other of Her surface dwelling life forms. The trilogy is the story of humanity's introduction to the revelations of The Mother's direct connection with all of the life that fall under her care. Also, the understanding that when She enters into dormancy, all life on Earth are vulnerable to outside forces in our universe, that consume all souls left unprotected.”

Watch the video below.

Well Of Souls tracklisting:

"Consuming The Mana"

"The Alien"

"Unworthy"

"Soul Searcher"

"Sun Dragon"

"Transcending"

"Let All Despair"

"In the Darkness"

"Spirit Of Man"

"Time Traveler"

"The God Of War"

"You Know My Name" (Bonus Track)

"Let All Despair" video: