ASHES OF ARES Featuring Former ICED EARTH Frontman MATT BARLOW Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records; Sophomore Album Due This Year (Video)
May 7, 2018, an hour ago
US heavy metal band Ashes Of Ares, featuring Matt Barlow (ex-Iced Earth), have signed with European label ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. The band is currently working on their second album, which will be released in 2018.
Watch Matt Barlow in the video below, sharing the news and some first-hand details on the upcoming release:
Stay tuned, more information and announcements coming soon!