ASHES OF ARES Featuring Former ICED EARTH Members Debut "The Alien" Music Video

US heavy metal band Ashes Of Ares, featuring former Iced Earth members Matt Barlow and Freddie Vidales, have released a video for "The Alien", a track from their new album, Well Of Souls, out today on digipack CD, 2LP black vinyl, and limited 2LP black/turquoise splatter vinyl via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Matt Barlow comments on the song: "'The Alien' is a tribute to Earth's original superhero. It's the story of our hero's relationship with his family, and a world that may never fully realize, his strength is matched only by his love of humanity."

Watch the clip below.

Well Of Souls tracklisting:

"Consuming The Mana"

"The Alien"

"Unworthy"

"Soul Searcher"

"Sun Dragon"

"Transcending"

"Let All Despair"

"In the Darkness"

"Spirit Of Man"

"Time Traveler"

"The God Of War"

"You Know My Name" (Bonus Track)

"The Alien" video:

"Let All Despair" video: