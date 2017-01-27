ASIA Premier Official Live Video For “Only Time Will Tell” From Symfonia - Live In Bulgaria 2013

Asia's new live album, Symfonia - Live In Bulgaria 2013, will be released on February 24th. An official live video for “Only Time Will Tell” can be found below.

Available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, and MP3 (audio only) the album was recorded during a special show on September 21st, 2013 during the Sounds Of The Ages Festival at the magnificent Second Century Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. On some of the songs during the band's set, Asia was joined by The Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Levon Manukian.

The show was then aired on Bulgarian National TV the following December 30th, 2013 and it is now presented in its entirety to the fans as a powerful witness of the line-up featuring original members John Wetton, Carl Palmer, Geoff Downes along with Sam Coulson on guitar.

Says John Wetton: "The show in the glorious Roman Theater of Plovdiv, with orchestra, along with the massive Sweden Rock Festival and the shows in the UK and the show European tour thereafter, were the first dates of the new chapter of Asia-and in my opinion, the band has never sounded better."

The album tracklisting includes:

CD1:

“Sole Survivor”

“Time Again”

“Face On The Bridge”

“My Own Time”

“Holy War”

“An Extraordinary Life”

“Days Like These”

“Open Your Eyes”

CD2:

“Only Time Will Tell”*

“Don't Cry”*

“Heroine”*

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”*

“Wildest Dreams”*

“Heat Of The Moment”*

*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra

DVD / Blu-Ray:

“Sole Survivor”

“Time Again”

“Face On The Bridge”

“My Own Time”

“Holy War”

“An Extraordinary Life”

“Days Like These”

“Open Your Eyes”

“Only Time Will Tell”*

“Don't Cry”*

“Heroine”*

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”*

“Wildest Dreams”*

“Heat Of The Moment”*

Interview Segment

*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra

“Only Time Will Tell” video:

Asia lineup:

John Wetton - Lead Vocal and Bass

Geoff Downes - Keyboards and Backing Vocals

Carl Palmer - Drums

Sam Coulson - Guitars

Journey and Asia are joining forces for a string of live dates in 2017. With 12 shows currently scheduled, the trek is set to launch on March 5th at Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, WA, and wrap up on April 4th at Nutter Centre in Dayton, OH.

“Asia is honoured to be asked to share the stage with Journey,” says Asia lead singer and bassist John Wetton, who has been fighting cancer since 2015 after the band finished its last US tour. “On a personal note, this couldn’t have come at a better time for me; I remain determined and my road to a full recovery continues. I look forward to seeing everyone on the tour next year.”

Tour dates:

March

5 - Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley SunDome

16 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

18 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

20 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

21 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

24 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

27 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

28 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

31 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April

1 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

3 - Moline, IL - iWireless Center

4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center