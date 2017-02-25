ASIA Release Official Live Video For “Heat Of The Moment” From Symfonia - Live In Bulgaria 2013

Asia's new live album, Symfonia - Live In Bulgaria 2013, is out now. An official live video for “Heat Of The Moment” can be found below.

While certainly not the intention when it was originally scheduled, in light of John Wetton's recent passing, this release serves as a tribute to the late, great, legendary bassist and frontman, who passed away this January following a battle with cancer.

Available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, and MP3 (audio only) the album was recorded during a special show on September 21st, 2013 during the Sounds Of The Ages Festival at the magnificent Second Century Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. On some of the songs during the band's set, Asia was joined by The Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Levon Manukian.

The show was then aired on Bulgarian National TV the following December 30th, 2013 and it is now presented in its entirety to the fans as a powerful witness of the line-up featuring original members John Wetton, Carl Palmer, Geoff Downes along with Sam Coulson on guitar.

Says John Wetton: "The show in the glorious Roman Theater of Plovdiv, with orchestra, along with the massive Sweden Rock Festival and the shows in the UK and the show European tour thereafter, were the first dates of the new chapter of Asia-and in my opinion, the band has never sounded better."

The album tracklisting includes:

CD1:

“Sole Survivor”

“Time Again”

“Face On The Bridge”

“My Own Time”

“Holy War”

“Extraordinary Life”

“Days Like These”

“Open Your Eyes”

CD2:

“Only Time Will Tell”*

“Don't Cry”*

“Heroine”*

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”*

“Wildest Dreams”*

“Heat Of The Moment”*

*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra

DVD / Blu-Ray:

“Sole Survivor”

“Time Again”

“Face On The Bridge”

“My Own Time”

“Holy War”

“An Extraordinary Life”

“Days Like These”

“Open Your Eyes”

“Only Time Will Tell”*

“Don't Cry”*

“Heroine”*

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”*

“Wildest Dreams”*

“Heat Of The Moment”*

Interview Segment

*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra

“Heat Of The Moment” video:

“Extraordinary Life” video:

“Only Time Will Tell” video: