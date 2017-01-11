ASIA Vocalist / Guitarist JOHN WETTON Withdraws From Cruise To The Edge Appearance, First Leg Of JOURNEY Tour - “I Will Soon Be Starting A New Medical Chemotherapy Procedure”

Vocalist/guitarist John Wetton (Asia, UK, King Crimson) will miss the first leg of Asia’s tour with Journey, as well as his appearance on Cruise To The Edge, due to doctor’s orders. A message from Wetton follows:

“I am disappointed to announce that, on the advice of my medical team, I have to withdraw from Cruise To The Edge, and from the first leg of the Journey tour, March 15 - April 4. I will soon be starting a new medical chemotherapy procedure, under which I will not be able to fly.

“I am grateful to the promoters of the cruise. I wish them pleasant sailing and I know my friends on the cruise, both artists and fans, will have a ball on the ocean wave, I will be with you all in spirit.

“My good friend Billy Sherwood will fill in for me within Asia, keeping my seat warm during the initial 12 Journey dates. While I am naturally disappointed to miss the beginning of what I know will be an historic Asia tour, I am intending to return to the stage with Asia later in 2017, dates soon to be announced. I know this decision will be in the best interests of my health and our fans, in the long run.”

Asia's new live album, Symfonia - Live In Bulgaria 2013, will be released on February 24th. Available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, and MP3 (audio only) the album was recorded during a special show on September 21st, 2013 during the Sounds Of The Ages Festival at the magnificent Second Century Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. On some of the songs during the band's set, Asia was joined by The Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Levon Manukian.

The show was then aired on Bulgarian National TV the following December 30th, 2013 and it is now presented in its entirety to the fans as a powerful witness of the line-up featuring original members John Wetton, Carl Palmer, Geoff Downes along with Sam Coulson on guitar.

Says John Wetton: "The show in the glorious Roman Theater of Plovdiv, with orchestra, along with the massive Sweden Rock Festival and the shows in the UK and the show European tour thereafter, were the first dates of the new chapter of Asia-and in my opinion, the band has never sounded better."

The album tracklisting includes:

CD1:

“Sole Survivor”

“Time Again”

“Face On The Bridge”

“My Own Time”

“Holy War”

“An Extraordinary Life”

“Days Like These”

“Open Your Eyes”



CD2:

“Only Time Will Tell”*

“Don't Cry”*

“Heroine”*

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”*

“Wildest Dreams”*

“Heat Of The Moment”*

*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra



DVD / Blu-Ray:

“Sole Survivor”

“Time Again”

“Face On The Bridge”

“My Own Time”

“Holy War”

“An Extraordinary Life”

“Days Like These”

“Open Your Eyes”

“Only Time Will Tell”*

“Don't Cry”*

“Heroine”*

“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”*

“Wildest Dreams”*

“Heat Of The Moment”*

Interview Segment

*Performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra