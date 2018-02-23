ASKING ALEXANDRIA Discuss "Into The Fire" In New Song Stories Episode; Video

In this new episode of NME's Song Stories, Asking Alexandria discuss how the song "Into The Fire" came about, and how the video came to be.

Asking Alexandria released their new self-titled album back in December via Sumerian Records. Details below.

Asking Alexandria tracklisting:

“Alone In A Room”

“Into The Fire”

“Hopelessly Hopeful”

“Where Did It Go?”

“Rise Up”

“When The Lights Come On”

“Under Denver”

“Vultures”

“Eve”

“I Am One”

“Empire”

“Room 138”

“Where Did It Go?” preview:

“Into The Fire” video: