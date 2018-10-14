ASKING ALEXANDRIA Frontman DANNY WORSNOP - North American Solo Tour Announced

Lead singer of Asking Alexandria, Danny Worsnop, will be playing a series of solo shows in both The United States and Canada. He will be performing some of his old songs, some new songs, as well as some acoustic songs from his band Asking Alexandria. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

26 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn

28 - Charlotte, NC - The Rabbit Hole

November

11 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Music Hall

16 - New Baltimore, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

18 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

23 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

25 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

December

15 - Katy, TX - The Wildcatter Saloon

Check out the video for "High" by Danny Worsnop: