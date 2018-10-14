ASKING ALEXANDRIA Frontman DANNY WORSNOP - North American Solo Tour Announced

October 14, 2018, 20 minutes ago

Lead singer of Asking Alexandria,  Danny Worsnop, will be playing a series of solo shows in both The United States and Canada. He will be performing some of his old songs, some new songs, as well as some acoustic songs from his band Asking Alexandria. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October
26 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn
28 - Charlotte, NC - The Rabbit Hole

November
11 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Music Hall
16 - New Baltimore, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
18 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
23 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus 
24 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
25 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

December
15 - Katy, TX - The Wildcatter Saloon

Check out the video for "High" by Danny Worsnop:

 



