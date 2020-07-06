ASKING ALEXANDRIA Perform "Antisocialist" Unplugged; Video

July 6, 2020, an hour ago

UK-based rock/metal band, Asking Alexandria, have released the new video below, featuring an unplugged version of "Antisocialist", a track from the band's new album, Like A House On Fire, available via Sumerian Records.

Order the Like A House On Fire album here.

Like A House On Fire tracklisting:

"House On Fire"
"They Don't Want What We Want"
"Down To Hell"
"Antisocialist"
"I Don't Need You"
"All Due Respect"
"Take Some Time"
"One Turns To None"
"It's Not Me (It's You)"
"Here's to Starting Over"
"What's Gonna Be"
"Give You Up"
"In My Blood"
"The Violence"
"Lorazepam"

"House On Fire" video:

"Antisocialist" video:

"Down To Hell" lyric video:

"They Don't Want What We Want":



