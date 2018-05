Asking Alexandria have released a video for "Alone In A Room", the opening track of their new self-titled album (Sumerian Records). Watch below.

Asking Alexandria tracklisting:

“Alone In A Room”

“Into The Fire”

“Hopelessly Hopeful”

“Where Did It Go?”

“Rise Up”

“When The Lights Come On”

“Under Denver”

“Vultures”

“Eve”

“I Am One”

“Empire”

“Room 138”

“Alone In A Room” video:

“Into The Fire” video: