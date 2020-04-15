ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release "Down To Hell" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

UK-based rock/metal band, Asking Alexandria, have released a new single, “Down To Hell”. Stream the song here, and watch a lyric video below.

"Down To Hell" will be featured on the band's upcoming album, Like A House On Fire, out May 15 via Sumerian Records.

Like A House On Fire tracklisting:

"House On Fire"

"They Don't Want What We Want"

"Down To Hell"

"Antisocialist"

"I Don't Need You"

"All Due Respect"

"Take Some Time"

"One Turns To None"

"It's Not Me (It's You)"

"Here's to Starting Over"

"What's Gonna Be"

"Give You Up"

"In My Blood"

"The Violence"

"Lorazepam"