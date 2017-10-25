ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release New Single “Where Did It Go?” (Audio Preview); New Album Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
October 25, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Asking Alexandria have launched the new song “Where Did It Go?”, from the band’s forthcoming, self-titled album, out on December 15th via Sumerian Records. They have also unveiled the album artwork for the twelve-song release.
“This album has captured the magic and energy that we had when we first got together and recorded our debut album Stand Up And Scream,” said singer/guitar player Ben Bruce. “Cheers to us. Cheers to you. Here's to the future. Thank you for your ongoing love and support, it means the world to us. We hope this record speaks to you on so many levels. You keep us going and you help us grow. This next step is an exciting one for all of us. Thank you guys.”
Asking Alexandria pre-orders are available now. Digital pre-orders include two immediate downloads: “Where Did It Go?” (preview below) and “Into The Fire” (video below).
Asking Alexandria tracklisting:
“Alone In A Room”
“Into The Fire”
“Hopelessly Hopeful”
“Where Did It Go?”
“Rise Up”
“When The Lights Come On”
“Under Denver”
“Vultures”
“Eve”
“I Am One”
“Empire”
“Room 138”
“Where Did It Go?” preview:
“Into The Fire” video:
The Resurrection Tour, a co-headlining run featuring Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides, kicks off on January 10th in Salt Lake City. Tickets for the five-week trek are available now.
January
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
12 - Kansas City, KS - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
18 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage
20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
February
2 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
4 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
7 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
March
1 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theater
2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues