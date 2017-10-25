ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release New Single “Where Did It Go?” (Audio Preview); New Album Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Asking Alexandria have launched the new song “Where Did It Go?”, from the band’s forthcoming, self-titled album, out on December 15th via Sumerian Records. They have also unveiled the album artwork for the twelve-song release.

“This album has captured the magic and energy that we had when we first got together and recorded our debut album Stand Up And Scream,” said singer/guitar player Ben Bruce. “Cheers to us. Cheers to you. Here's to the future. Thank you for your ongoing love and support, it means the world to us. We hope this record speaks to you on so many levels. You keep us going and you help us grow. This next step is an exciting one for all of us. Thank you guys.”

Asking Alexandria pre-orders are available now. Digital pre-orders include two immediate downloads: “Where Did It Go?” (preview below) and “Into The Fire” (video below).

Asking Alexandria tracklisting:

“Alone In A Room”

“Into The Fire”

“Hopelessly Hopeful”

“Where Did It Go?”

“Rise Up”

“When The Lights Come On”

“Under Denver”

“Vultures”

“Eve”

“I Am One”

“Empire”

“Room 138”

“Where Did It Go?” preview:

“Into The Fire” video:

The Resurrection Tour, a co-headlining run featuring Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides, kicks off on January 10th in Salt Lake City. Tickets for the five-week trek are available now.

January

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

12 - Kansas City, KS - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

18 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage

20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

February

2 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

4 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

7 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

March

1 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theater

2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues