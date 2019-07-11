ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release "The Violence" Music Video

Asking Alexandria have released a music video for their new single, “The Violence”. The clip was directed by Jensen Noen, and produced by Sam Malko, Brand Birtwistle and Joe Grayem.

Says frontman Danny Worsnop: “Thematically the song is about the way mainstream media and politicians manipulate and spread mistruth amongst the people to encourage and create anger, fear, division, and conflict in their quest to control and acquire power. As the history books have shown, this only goes so far before the people stand up and say enough is enough.”

Later this month, Asking Alexandria will embark on a summer tour with Papa Roach and Bad Wolves. Find their tour itinerary here.