ASKING ALEXANDRIA Release Video For New Song "House On Fire"

UK-based rock/metal band, Asking Alexandria, are streaming the new song "House On Fire". The track is featured on the band's upcoming album, Like A House On Fire, out Friday, May 15 via Sumerian Records. Watch a video for the song below, and pre-order the album here.

Like A House On Fire tracklisting:

"House On Fire"

"They Don't Want What We Want"

"Down To Hell"

"Antisocialist"

"I Don't Need You"

"All Due Respect"

"Take Some Time"

"One Turns To None"

"It's Not Me (It's You)"

"Here's to Starting Over"

"What's Gonna Be"

"Give You Up"

"In My Blood"

"The Violence"

"Lorazepam"

"House On Fire" video:

"Antisocialist" video:

"Down To Hell" lyric video:

"They Don't Want What We Want":