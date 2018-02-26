ASKING ALEXANDRIA - SiriusXM Video Footage of ED SHEERAN Cover, "Into The Fire" Performances

Asking Alexandria recently visited the SiriusXM Octane studios to perform a cover of the Ed Sheeran song "Perfect", as well as their own, original song "Into The Fire".

In this episode of NME's Song Stories, Asking Alexandria discuss how the song "Into The Fire" came about, and how the video came to be.

Asking Alexandria's next show is February 27th in Spokane, WA at The Knitting Factory. To view the band's complete tour itinerary, visit this location.